Kim and Khloe Kardashian "treat their nannies like family".

The reality TV duo have developed a much closer relationship with their nannies than their older sister Kourtney, according to an insider.

The source said: "Both Kim and Khloe treat their nannies like family. Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloe has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well."

However, Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - reportedly adopts a more business-like approach to the people she employs.

The insider told People: "Kourtney's approach to the kids' nannies is different."

Kim, 40, recently accused her sister of "degrading" one of her nannies in front of the kids.

But Kourtney, 42, denied the accusation, and revealed that the unnamed nanny "would never work" for her.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is said to be like a second mother to Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

The brunette beauty started dating the musician earlier this year, and Kourtney has quickly assumed a prominent role in the life of his teenage daughter.

A source said: "Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."

Travis has Alabama and Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

And even though he's only been dating Kourtney for a few months, she's already proven to be a "huge support system" for the teenage duo.

By contrast, Alabama recently discussed her relationship with Shanna in a candid post on social media, suggesting she's not an "amazing mom".

She wrote on Instagram: "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?"