Kim Kardashian and Kanye West clashed over ’different attitudes towards parenting’

Kim Kardashian West has a “different vision of the world” to her estranged husband Kanye West. The 40-year-old reality star recently filed for divorce from the ‘Heartless’ rapper after almost seven years of marriage, and it has now been claimed the pair clashed over their differing opinions, especially when it came to raising their four children – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months. A source told People magazine: "They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised. Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen. "Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye. What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match." Despite their different views, Kim and Kanye were also recently reported to be dedicated to doing the best for their brood.

Another insider claimed: "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives. For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him. Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."

And Kim and Kanye, 43, are trying to be "normal" for the sake of their kids.

The source added: "Things are as normal as they can be for the kids.

"Both parents are spending time with the kids and doing their best to make sure they're not being affected by this change."

Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is reportedly "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce from Kanye.

The source shared: "Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."