Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to her kids

Psalm, Saint, Chicago, Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to her kids.

The 41-year-old reality star – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, – has been dating former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete, 28, since October 2021. She waited half a year before introducing her brood to her new man and consulted her older sister Kourtney for advice as well as therapists.

She said: “I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker. I asked Kourtney – who has been through it all – and consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it.”

The Kardashians’ star – whose older sister is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick and is now married to “Blink-182” drummer Travis Barker – said “different” arrangements work for everyone but claimed that people just have to “do what feels right” when it comes to introducing children to a new partner.

Speaking on “The Today Show”, she said: “I think it’s different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

A recent episode of Kim’s Disney+ reality show “The Kardashians”, saw her children being picked up in a fire truck by their dad and Kim noted that “no matter what”, she will always want her children to be around Kanye.

She said: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school.”

Related Topics:

KardashiansDatingChild DevelopmentChild custodyCelebrity Gossip

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz