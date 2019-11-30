Kim Kardashian West will never talk badly about her body in front of her children.
The 39-year-old reality star still has hang-ups about her body, but has insisted she only ever talks positively when around her children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months - because she doesn’t want them to grow up with body stereotypes ingrained within them.
She told Us Weekly magazine: “I definitely come from amazing sisters that are extremely confident and … we talk a lot about what not to say in front of our kids body-wise.
"We do talk about not being so hard on ourselves and not being so judgmental. We have those open conversations, but I’m grateful that everyone is really healthy and is confident and also healthy mentally to where they don’t let [negative] comments really get to them.”
And whilst Kim - who has all four of her children with Kanye West - is doing her best to keep her body woes away from her children, she said last month her eldest daughter North is already starting to follow in her mother’s footsteps by developing a passion for makeup.