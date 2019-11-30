Kim Kardashian is mindful about speaking negatively in front of her kids









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West will never talk badly about her body in front of her children. The 39-year-old reality star still has hang-ups about her body, but has insisted she only ever talks positively when around her children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months - because she doesn’t want them to grow up with body stereotypes ingrained within them. She told Us Weekly magazine: “I definitely come from amazing sisters that are extremely confident and … we talk a lot about what not to say in front of our kids body-wise. "We do talk about not being so hard on ourselves and not being so judgmental. We have those open conversations, but I’m grateful that everyone is really healthy and is confident and also healthy mentally to where they don’t let [negative] comments really get to them.” And whilst Kim - who has all four of her children with Kanye West - is doing her best to keep her body woes away from her children, she said last month her eldest daughter North is already starting to follow in her mother’s footsteps by developing a passion for makeup.

But North won’t be able to live out her makeup artist dream just yet, as Kanye has banned her from using the products until she’s a teenager.

Kim explained: “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

North used to receive lip kits from her aunt Kylie Jenner - who is known for her successful Kylie Cosmetics brand - but has been made to put away the lipstick now that Kanye, 42, has put his foot down.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star said: “Kylie would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. … It’s now no more makeup.”