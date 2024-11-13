Kim Kardashian opens up about the challenges of motherhood

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is getting serious about motherhood. Kardashian shares four children, North West,11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6 and Psalm West, 5, with multi-award-winning rapper ex-husband, Kanye West.

“The Kardashians” star, who often gives fans glimpses of her life as a mom on social media, recently spoke candidly about the journey of motherhood. She shared an emotionally-charged Instagram Story, where she wrote: “The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without … to live without you,” she wrote, accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji. The comment Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram. This outpouring of emotion comes in the wake of reports from the online publication “People”, indicating that the reality TV star is shouldering most of the responsibilities of parenting.

A source disclosed that although Kardashian does have help, the demands of coordination and balancing her children's busy schedules weigh heavily on her. “When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mum,” the article noted. This isn’t the first time Kardashian has openly shared her struggles as a mother.