Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West has her own TikTok account.
The reality TV star has revealed that her and Kanye West's six-year-old daughter already has a "private" profile on the video-sharing platform - but she isn't "allowed" to share any of her clips with the world just yet.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kim said: "North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts.
"She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks."