Kim Kardashian West is raising her children to be “compassionate”.
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wants her children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months - to “know they are blessed” to come from a privileged background, and is ultimately trying to teach them to be “good people”.
She said: “I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate. They’re really good people, and that is my number one goal in life.”
Recently, Kim’s husband and rapper Kanye West - with whom she has all four of her brood - made headlines when he banned his eldest daughter North from wearing makeup until she’s a teenager, and Kim has admitted she agrees with his stance on the subject.
But the 38-year-old reality star also said she often turns to her famous family - most of whom have children of their own - for advice.