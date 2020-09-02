Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick put romance rumours to rest, say alone time is about co-parenting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's alone time is about co-parenting. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was romantically linked to her former partner last week when they were spotted having sushi together but sources have insisted the meal was just about them parenting together rather than anything romantic. Instead of it being about a potential relationship, Scott and Kourtney are said to have just met up as part of a "family" as they share children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, together. Scott and his girlfriend Sofia decided to split for good last month, with a source revealing to TMZ that the couple have been trying to work through things over the past few months but have now decided it is best to go their separate ways and aren't even on speaking terms. It comes after a source claimed Scott and Sofia's relationship status "changes daily", with Scott spending an increasing amount of time with ex Kourtney.

A source shared: "Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her ... They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before."

Scott and Kourtney went on vacation together in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, along with some of their celebrity friends.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia - who first started dating in 2017 - were previously said to be taking things "day by day".

A source explained: "Scott and Sofia never lost touch while spending time apart, but have been seeing each other more often recently. They have hung out a handful of times and are slowly easing back into a relationship. It feels totally back to normal from how things were before Scott went to rehab, but they've decided they don't want to put pressure on the status of the relationship. Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him. It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day."