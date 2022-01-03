Kourtney Kardashian hits back after being accused of not including son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back after a follower accused her of not spending time with her eldest son. The Poosh founder - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with former partner Scott Disick - shared snaps from her recent skiing trip with her fiance Travis Barker and family.

And when one Instagram user asked her: "How come Mason is never with y'all? It's mostly Penelope and Regan (sic)", she wrote back: "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us." She then quipped: "And it's Reign." Meanwhile, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to have fallen for Travis because he is such a great father.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and the 46-year-old drummer had been friends for years before they started dating this year, and friends recently revealed that Kourtney fell madly in love with Travis because she loved what a great father he is to his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

A source told PEOPLE: "She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart." And Travis is proving to be a great stepfather to Kourtney's children. The insider said: "Kourtney is not only head over heels in love with Travis because he's hot and attractive but also because he's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."