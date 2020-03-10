Kourtney Kardashian on unsolicited parenting advice: 'I’m good, thanks'

Kourtney Kardashian says those who criticise her parenting are the "worst".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star knows she will get a number of negative comments because of her fame but the ones that really grate on her is when people comment on how she raises her kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

She said: "I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it ... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.

"The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks."

And the 40-year-old reality television personality says her goal for 2020 is to be "so present in the moment".