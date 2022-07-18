Kourtney Kardashian throws ‘dreamy’ 10th birthday party for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian threw a “dreamy” 10th birthday party for her daughter Penelope. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star pulled out all the stops to put on a memorable pink-themed bash for the youngster who celebrated her big day on July 8 – and Kourtney revealed she let her little girl make all the big decisions about the theme and the food.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told her own website Poosh: “A dreamy 10th birthday for my dream daughter. I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. We make a Pinterest board together where she tells me all of her ideas and I help her bring them to life.” The party was held in the family’s backyard and many of the details including the pastel pink theme were picked by Penelope herself.

The party featured guests wearing matching pyjamas and slippers, a movie screened outdoors, inflatable hearts, biodegradable pink balloon and a slime station. Food served at the bash included vegan and gluten-free grilled cheesed sandwiches in the shape of hearts, burgers, Caesar salad and broccoli and noodles.

Story continues below Advertisement

There was also a giant cookie emblazoned with the words “Happy Birthday Penelope” and a cake covered in rainbow sprinkles with a large smiley face on the top. Guests included Penelope’s cousin North West – the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Kourtney previously shared a sweet birthday tribute to her little girl, writing in a post on Instagram: “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope.”

Story continues below Advertisement