Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been forced to explain swearing to their children.
The couple have two daughters - Lincoln, six, and Delta, five - together, and after one of their tots asked what it means to raise a middle finger to someone, they've had to explain the concept of swear words and gestures to their brood.
In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story, 'Frozen' star Kristen can been seen trying to hold back laughter as Dax attempts to explain the concept to his daughters off camera.