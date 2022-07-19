Kristen Bell 'grateful' to Dax Shepard for unconventional take on curing her blocked milk ducts

The 'Frozen' actress will always be "grateful" to her husband for helping her relieve the infection she'd acquired while nursing their younger daughter, Delta, now seven, by unblocking her milk duct when she was unable to seek medical assistance for the problem.

Kristen, who also has Lincoln, nine, with her spouse, said: "One time, I was particularly grateful for Shepard was when I was breast-feeding our second girl and got mastitis. I’d had it before with my first daughter and learnt how dangerous it can get fast. It can go septic.

"I was standing in the shower, trying all the homeopathic things but they didn’t work. We were away from home on location so I couldn’t see a doctor.

"Our daughter wasn’t latching well and preferred the bottle. So I pulled down my shirt and turned to Dax and said: 'I’m going to need you to take care of this.'