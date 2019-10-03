Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "great" co-parents to their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.
A source told People magazine: "They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi."
It was previously revealed Kylie and Travis are "taking space apart".
An insider shared: "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart. It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month. They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very sceptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.