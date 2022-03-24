Kylie Jenner shares images of postpartum belly, admits to having a difficult time

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott shared footage that led to the birth of their son. According to the baby’s birth certificate, first obtained by TMZ, Wolf’s second name is Jacques, which is Travis’s real first name. Since then, the couple have changed their son’s name without releasing more information than that.

The 24-year-old mother took to Instagram to inform her followers of the video, in which she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. Days after she shared that with the world, and six weeks after giving birth to her second child, the cosmetics founder discussed the difficulties and pressure to “be back” to how she was - physically and mentally. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, Jenner admitted that her postpartum journey “has not been easy”.

“I just want to say ... my postpartum has not been easy. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.” WATCH: