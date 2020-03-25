'Layla, Nando's is closed as well': Girl's viral meltdown sends Facebook into overdrive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Poor little Layla. Moments after British PM Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown, her world spiralled out of control, and her mother Jo Charlton was there to record her meltdown. The little girl had social media crying from laughter when her mother broke the news to her that all the restaurants and takeaways would be closed. "Layla, Nando's is closed as well," says her mom, leaving Layla in a flood of tears. Captioning the video with "Just like to add... we didnt live off of takeaways!!! The world has ended for layla today x", Charlton's post already received more than 128K shares since Monday. "We love Nando's and KFC," continues her mother as Layla lets out another cry. "Are the Chinese closed too," she asks hopefully. And when her mother responds with "Chinese is closed too," she goes into full meltdown mode.

But what really sends her over the edge is when her mom says "You literally got to eat mummy's cooking now". Layla's response is probably what most children in South Africa are thinking now as the country goes into lockdown mode.

"I'm so sorry," says her mother but poor Layla is inconsolable at this point.

Facebook users felt the little girl's pain. Even though the video was funny, most could relate.

"I'm dying but nearly crying xxx" said one user. "Is your cooking that bad Jo? Bless her x" asked another. "Omg I am actually crying with laughter. She’s expressing how we all feel deep down," commented another.

Let's hope that things end well for Layla as she gets to grips with Jo's cooking.