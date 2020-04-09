Life coach Krsangi Radhe to offer free online training for moms

Krsangi Radhe is on a mission to help all stressed out moms to ease the emotional effects of South Africa's national lockdown. The life coach, teacher, and NLP practitioner found that parents are very concerned about homeschooling their little ones during these uncertain times. "It's really been a difficult juggle for many parents who have to balance keeping the kids at home and working from home," says Radhe. So what Radhe has done is take things a step further by offering a helpline to parents, mom specifically. Being a mom herself, Radhe understands the demands and pressure that parents now face. She is now offering a four-day free online training course for moms. The online sessions will include parenting style, love languages that our children speak and which prominent side of the brain our children mostly use.

Radhe notes that an important part of the course will concentrate on how moms can practice self-care in the process of caring for their families "because sometimes we get swamped with caring for our children and just being a mom".

The four days of free live training will start on Friday (April 10) at 4pm. "The great part about this training is that moms will be able to ask questions," says Radhe, and then revert back to what was said at a later stage.

Based on registration, you will receive a welcome note, as well as daily notes.

How to register:

Email Krsangi Radhe at [email protected] From there, Radhe will navigate you through to her private Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You can also visit her Positive Parenting Facebook page and YouTube channel