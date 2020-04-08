Little girl says exactly what she thinks of her mom's cooking: 'Your food I will die'
Yes, we may be just passed the halfway mark of the lockdown, but many children are starting to lose patience. They can't see their friends, play in the park and partake in their favourite pastime - eating takeaways.
But once the craving has spoken, there's no making them see reason. When KwaZulu-Natal mom Odelle Brown asked her daughter Orelda what she wanted to eat, the little girl was in the mood for pizza or Nando's. Sadly, Brown had to break the news to her that all her favourite takeaway restaurants were closed.
"Then what are we eating now?" asked little Orelda, clearly confused. "I'm gonna cook for you," responded her mom. "Oh no, your food, I will die. No," Orelda says as she shakes her head. "I'd rather starve."
The video, which Brown shared to Facebook earlier in the week, became so popular with users that even regional radio station East Coast Radio shared it with their listeners.
The video echoes that of a British mom who posted a similar video last month, telling her daughter Layla that all her favourite takeaways were closed. Layla's unexpected response immediately went viral.
Captioning the video with "Just like to add... we didnt live off of takeaways!!! The world has ended for layla today x", Jo Charlton's post sent social media into overdrive with many relating to the little girl's meltdown.
Let's hope that Brown makes it up to Orelda as soon as the national lockdown is lifted and orders in her favourite takeaway meal.