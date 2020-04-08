Little girl says exactly what she thinks of her mom's cooking: 'Your food I will die'





But once the craving has spoken, there's no making them see reason. When KwaZulu-Natal mom Odelle Brown asked her daughter Orelda what she wanted to eat, the little girl was in the mood for pizza or Nando's. Sadly, Brown had to break the news to her that all her favourite takeaway restaurants were closed.





"Then what are we eating now?" asked little Orelda, clearly confused. "I'm gonna cook for you," responded her mom. "Oh no, your food, I will die. No," Orelda says as she shakes her head. "I'd rather starve."

Yes, we may be just passed the halfway mark of the lockdown, but many children are starting to lose patience. They can't see their friends, play in the park and partake in their favourite pastime - eating takeaways.