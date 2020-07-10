Little girl's meltdown goes viral because we can all relate: 'Everything that is open is nothing'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We're more than 100 days into lockdown. While some of us may be finding a rhythm in what has become the new normal, others are finding it hard, and understandably so. It's a discouraging time for many. So when a video of a four-year-old girl sharing her frustrations surfaced on Twitter this week, we could all relate. Sitting at the dinner table with her parents, she let's her folks know exactly how she feels about coronavirus and the effects thereof. "Everything in this world has to shut all the way down. We have no plans to go anywhere because of this shutdown," she says tearfully. Tweeps were impressed with the way she articulated her frustration, especially when she said "Everything that is open is nothing." For a four-year-old, that statement is pretty intuitive, considering our current circumstances.

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

And it matters in her world because the "ice-cream truck is shut down and the water truck place is shut down."

During her two-minute meltdown, it becomes apparent that things are getting too much for her. The tears start welling up as she realises "we can't go anywhere".

The tweet, which was posted by @Ngu_Spesh, has already gone viral with more than 109K likes and 38K retweets.

Many comments said that they could relate, while other sympathised with the little girl.

I love how her parents aren't doing that "Just stop crying and eat your food" but are genuinely listening to her voice out her frustrations ♥️♥️😭 — Vutlhari (@Vuvu_M2) July 9, 2020





One online user praised her for being emotionally mature at such a young age.

Tell me how come this sweet baby acknowledges both that it is really hard to be in quarantine AND that it is necessary to stay safe. Literally she’s way more mature than some of these adults who throw tantrums for being asked to wear a mask. — ariel 🌱 (@bbymillennial) July 9, 2020

Another user even agreed with her when it comes to germs, because why do germs come around if nobody likes them?

Sis said why do germs come around if nobody likes germs and I FELT THAT! pic.twitter.com/99DO3z4KJY — Ari Lennox Thigh Meat (@AyeJaieEss) July 9, 2020















