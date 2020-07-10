LifestyleFamilyParenting
"Everything in this world has to shut all the way down. We have plans to go anywhere because of this shutdown," she says tearfully. Picture: @Ngu_Spesh/Twitter
"Everything in this world has to shut all the way down. We have plans to go anywhere because of this shutdown," she says tearfully. Picture: @Ngu_Spesh/Twitter

Little girl's meltdown goes viral because we can all relate: 'Everything that is open is nothing'

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

We're more than 100 days into lockdown. While some of us may be finding a rhythm in what has become the new normal, others are finding it hard, and understandably so.

It's a discouraging time for many. So when a video of a four-year-old girl sharing her frustrations surfaced on Twitter this week, we could all relate. Sitting at the dinner table with her parents, she let's her folks know exactly how she feels about coronavirus and the effects thereof. 

"Everything in this world has to shut all the way down. We have no plans to go anywhere because of this shutdown," she says tearfully.

Tweeps were impressed with the way she articulated her frustration, especially when she said "Everything that is open is nothing." For a four-year-old, that statement is pretty intuitive, considering our current circumstances.

And it matters in her world because the "ice-cream truck is shut down and the water truck place is shut down."

During her two-minute meltdown, it becomes apparent that things are getting too much for her. The tears start welling up as she realises "we can't go anywhere".

The tweet, which was posted by @Ngu_Spesh, has already gone viral with more than 109K likes and 38K retweets.

Many comments said that they could relate, while other sympathised with the little girl.


One online user praised her for being emotionally mature at such a young age.

Another user even agreed with her when it comes to germs, because why do germs come around if nobody likes them?





Share this article:

Related Articles