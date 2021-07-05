LOOK: Actress Linda Mtoba launches kids clothing range

Award-winning actress Linda Mtoba has added another belt to her sleeve as she launched a kids’ clothing line, BeanWear, this past weekend. The content creator took to Instagram to announce that after having her first baby, Bean, she was inspired to create clothes for the little ones.

“I started BeanWear after my Beanie Pie. I often found it challenging to find comfortable and matching sets for her to play and go out in. I wanted clothes that didn't restrict movement and were soft on our baby’s skin and to take the hassle out of ‘what are you gonna (going) wear today’. BeanWear is for EveryBean, it is unisex," she told her 1.3 million followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeanWear (@bean.wear)

BeanWear is a cosy clothing line for children from 6 to 24 months of age. The actress, who has regained her confidence, also shared her postpartum journey on Instagram. The lovely poem was accompanied by a picture of her wearing a bikini for the first time since she gave birth in 2019.