LOOK: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha finally give fans a peek at Baby Sponge’s adorable face

Ever since the birth of their son in June 2021, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha Shimora have been careful not show Baby Sponge’s face in any post shared on social media. Surprising though, as the little munchkin already has his own Instagram account with more 46K followers.

But this week, the gqom stars had a change of heart, showing off their cutie pie in a full picture, minus smiley face emoji. And he’s even more adorable than we imagined. Now, a little over 2 years old, Sponge is seen sitting in his high chair with the accompanying caption: “Hello ❤️It’s me Sponge who was carried by @babes_wodumo 9 months ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Wodumo (@sponge_wodumo) It didn’t take long for fans to share our sentiments. “Such a beautiful baby,” commented an online user, while local actor SK Khoza noted: “Hola Young King”.

The cleansing of our timeline comes just after Mampintsha came out guns blazing to defend his wife Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, after trolls had a go at her about her appearance. A few pictures of the gqom star have been doing the rounds on social media. Mampintsha told body shamers and critics where to get off, pointing out that they should have better things to do than saying despicable things about him and his wife.

