LOOK: Black Coffee’s son Esona is spitting image of his dad

Internationally recognised DJ Black Coffee celebrated his son Esona’s 21st birthday a few days ago. Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a series of pictures from the party with his 2.8 million followers, and we couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the two. Esona is Black Coffee’s first son from his previous marriage. Although he turned 21 in August, it looks like the celebrations only kicked off last week. View this post on Instagram Esona.❤️ #Esona21 📸 @mini__photography A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Oct 31, 2020 at 11:38am PDT Very little is known about the DJ’s first-born, except that he tends to keep a low profile and away from social media. Despite having his son when he was just 23 years old, the “Drive” producer previously said becoming a dad at a young age motivated him to chase his dreams.

On the eve of Esona’s 18th birthday three years ago, he wrote on social media: “I was only 23 when he was born … even though all the odds were against me … being a student (with) no job, this was one of the happiest days of my life.

“His mother named him Esona Sinokuhle, his grandmother named him Mava, his unofficial name that I gave him was Mcebo for he became my motivation and the reason I woke up and chased all of my dreams. I definitely didn’t want him to grow up like I did.”

Black Coffee is currently going through a contentious divorce with actress Enhle Mbali with whom he has two younger sons.