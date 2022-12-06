Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

LOOK: Blink and you’ll miss him as Minnie Dlamini shares adorable clip of little Netha

Published 2h ago

Never one to share too much of her private life in public, local TV personality Minnie Dlamini gave fans a treat by sharing a glimpse of her son Netha on her IG Stories.

Always careful not to show his face when posting pictures of him on social media, Dlamini did a boomarang effect, and for a few seconds we could see how big her little one had grown.

Showing Netha in a big Christmas box, it was clear to see he inherited his mom’s infectious smile.

The mom of one celebrated her tot’s birthday earlier this month by posting a rare picture of him social media and wrote alongside the black and white photo: “My KING TURNS 2 Today. My ancestors are rejoicing with the symbol of rain, in my family. Kuyanetha #Sibalukhulu. Happy birthday my boy. Thank you to my village”.

Dlamini shares the little one with ex-husband Quinton Jones.

When the former couple first welcomed the birth of their son in 2021, they swore to keep him off social media.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked, “When will you show us your baby?”

Dlamini didn’t mince her words and responded with: “When people on the internet stop being mean for no reason.”

Dlamini and Jones filed for divorce in February this year.

They both released a joint statement on social media detailing the reasons behind them calling an end to their marriage.

