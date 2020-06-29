LifestyleFamilyParenting
In keeping with the jungle theme Zinhle, with a little help from Kairo's gran, Lynn Forbes, created a teepee-inspired wonderland in her living room. Picture: @djzinhle/Instagram
LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Kairo are slumber party goals

DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents. Not only does her skills behind the turntables make her own of SA's most notable music producers and DJs, but she's known for her flair on the decor side of things as well.

And she put those very skills to good use over the weekend when she hosted a slumber party for her daughter Kairo Forbes. The party was for the exclusive world premier of 'Jungle Beat; The Movie'. And in keeping with the jungle theme Zinhle, with a little help from Kairo's gran, Lynn Forbes, created a teepee-inspired wonderland in her living room.

Taking to Instagram to show off the finished product, Zinhle wrote: "The #JungleBeatTheMovie worldwide movie night is finally here 🐘🐅🦒🦏 Glammy, Kairo and I are setting up something cool so we can watch it from home tonight."

We're thinking the four-year-old was pretty chuffed with the effort her mom and granny put in.

On the work side of things, Zinhle has been keeping pretty busy. Just last week, she officially launched her new face masks. The collections are titled “This Girl Can” and “Kiddies”, respectively.

The women’s masks are priced from R129.99, whilst the kiddies range starts at R149.99.


