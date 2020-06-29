LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Kairo are slumber party goals

DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents. Not only does her skills behind the turntables make her own of SA's most notable music producers and DJs, but she's known for her flair on the decor side of things as well.

And she put those very skills to good use over the weekend when she hosted a slumber party for her daughter Kairo Forbes. The party was for the exclusive world premier of 'Jungle Beat; The Movie'. And in keeping with the jungle theme Zinhle, with a little help from Kairo's gran, Lynn Forbes, created a teepee-inspired wonderland in her living room.

Taking to Instagram to show off the finished product, Zinhle wrote: "The #JungleBeatTheMovie worldwide movie night is finally here 🐘🐅🦒🦏 Glammy, Kairo and I are setting up something cool so we can watch it from home tonight."