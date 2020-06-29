LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Kairo are slumber party goals
DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents. Not only does her skills behind the turntables make her own of SA's most notable music producers and DJs, but she's known for her flair on the decor side of things as well.
And she put those very skills to good use over the weekend when she hosted a slumber party for her daughter Kairo Forbes. The party was for the exclusive world premier of 'Jungle Beat; The Movie'. And in keeping with the jungle theme Zinhle, with a little help from Kairo's gran, Lynn Forbes, created a teepee-inspired wonderland in her living room.
Taking to Instagram to show off the finished product, Zinhle wrote: "The #JungleBeatTheMovie worldwide movie night is finally here 🐘🐅🦒🦏 Glammy, Kairo and I are setting up something cool so we can watch it from home tonight."
The #JungleBeatTheMovie worldwide movie night is finally here 🐘🐅🦒🦏 Glammy, Kairo and I are setting up something cool so we can watch it from home tonight. You can join in on the fun by renting the movie at www.junglebeatthemovie.com now #PlanetEarthHugsAgain @junglebeatthemovie #ad
We're thinking the four-year-old was pretty chuffed with the effort her mom and granny put in.
God can be found in the difference between happiness and joy ❤️
On the work side of things, Zinhle has been keeping pretty busy. Just last week, she officially launched her new face masks. The collections are titled “This Girl Can” and “Kiddies”, respectively.
We have launched! Both our @djzinhle “this girl can” and “kiddies” mask are now available online at jirehwellness.co.za This girl can: R 129.99 ( for 2 masks, one branded and one plain) Kiddies: R149.99 ( for 2 masks, blue or yellow and black) Photography: @stillsbytom
The women’s masks are priced from R129.99, whilst the kiddies range starts at R149.99.