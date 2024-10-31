LOOK: Good Hope FM's Mishka Loesch announces pregnancy with heart-warming photos

Mishka Loesch has announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, Donovan. The media personality, 32, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Thursday, October 31.

Mishka posted photos of herself, sporting a baby bump, alongside her husband on the platform. The news prompted wishes and congratulations in the comments section. It included supportive responses from some of her celebrity friends. Beverley Steyn wrote: “Congratulations! This is wonderful news.”

Dudu Tsobane wrote: “Aaaaaaaah! I am so happy for you, congratulations.” While Lauren Campbell commented, “Congratulations, beautiful.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 M I S H K A L O E S C H (@mishka.loesch) Mishka and Donovan tied the knot in 2020 at an intimate ceremony that was hosted at the divine Vredenburg Manor House in Somerset West and the affair was attended by relatives and close friends in the industry.

The couple has been together for 13 years and their fifth wedding anniversary is coming up in January. Besides being an adorable wife, Mishka has been hard at work within the media space. Last year, the model, MC, voice artist, life coach, speaker, and philanthropist even scored herself a radio gig at Good Hope FM as a news anchor.

In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, she said she was thrilled to be joining the team. “I’m so excited. I have butterflies and nerves but it’s all the good things I’m feeling. “Breakfast and Drive shows are the biggest shows on the station so it’s a great responsibility I am looking forward to doing with this team.