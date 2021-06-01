LOOK: It’s the bag for us as Kairo Forbes shows that she’s a fashionista in the making

At only five years old, Kairo Forbes knows what she likes to when it comes to fashion.

With parents heavyweights in the fashion and entertainment industry, it’s no wonder little Kairo has amassed herself an army of more than 1 million Instagram followers, making her an influencer in her own right.

But this week, her mom DJ Zinhle decided to play fashion stylist, much to Kairo’s dismay.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ and music producer shared an adorable ensemble with the caption: “Hope your Sunday is as blessed as mine …

“She hated this outfit, she wanted to wear another outfit that Aunty @moozlie bought.. saze safa...”

Dressed in a white cable-knit jersey and ombre-style fairy skirt, Kairo didn’t come to play.

To complete the look, she showed off what appears to be a Louis Vuitton monogram handbag. The exact design can retail from R13 000 upwards.

According designer handbag website, Luxity, some of the brand’s most popular designs can range anywhere between R14 000 and R60 000.

The most expensive LV bag ever sold was The Urban Satchel for $150 000 (about R2-million). Resembling something that’s been patch-worked together by a toddler, the bag is made of recycled items such as water bottles, cigarette packs and chewing gum wrappers, along with the world’s finest Italian leather, noted Luxity.

Upon its release the bag was criticised for its somewhat unusual design.

WATCH: Top 5 most expensive women handbags in the world

And as for Kairo’s little LV bag, we’re guessing it’s a very special gift from someone who admires her sense of style – because this little influencer has heaps of it.