LOOK: Love lives here as Meghan, Harry and Archie pose for new family portrait

It’s a sweet moment captured in time, one that resonates with people across the globe. No wonder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to have close friend and photographer Misan Harriman share in the intimacy of the family of three. In celebration of International Women’s Day, Harriman shared the photo with his more than 79K followers on Instagram and simply captioned it: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.” The picture is a family portrait of Harry, Meghan and Archie, who is now 21 months. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) With the couple lovingly embracing their son, Meghan’s burgeoning baby bump is evident to see.

Looking relaxed and loved up, Meghan is wearing a stylish maxi dress from La Ligne, while Harry is wearing a casual shirt and trousers.

The last time the royal couple shared a picture of their son was for their 2020 Christmas card.

Harriman is the same photographer behind Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy announcement photo.

The significance of Harry and Meghan using Harriman is both of a personal nature and taking a stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Speaking to British Vogue after Harry and Meghan’s baby announcement, Harriman solemnly acknowledged the couple’s earlier miscarriage, saying: “To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship.

“Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played.”

The photographer explained the symbolism behind the now iconic shot: “With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.”