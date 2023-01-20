LOOK: Man gets the sweetest birthday letter from his neighbour’s son

Children are the most genuine people you’ll ever meet.
If they don’t like you, they won’t hide it. And if they like you, they will also make sure you know.
A man on Twitter who goes by @MvulaKunengwa shared a birthday letter he received from a little boy who is his neighbour’s son.
The boy, Zengani, is fond of him because he takes him out for lunch and plays video games with him. He even started telling his friends that the man is his father.
“My neighbour's kid told me that since his dad isn't in his life he ‘pretends’ that I am his dad. He said: ‘When my friends and I talk about our dads, I tell them that my dad (me) takes me out on lunch dates, plays video games and talks about anything with me,’ ” wrote @MvulaKunengwa.
This is the greatest birthday letter ever. The emotions I feel right now are inexplicable🥹❤ https://t.co/HW55HpcG53 pic.twitter.com/Ij3ocWDwBQ— The Consigliere ↪⤴ (@MvulaKunengwa) January 17, 2023
And on his birthday, the Zengani sent him a handwritten letter which reads: “Happy birthday Uncle Kune. Thank you for everything you have done for me, and am sorry for every bad thing I have done. Thank you for being the best dad in the world. I love you so much. May God bless you with more years to live.”
People were touched by the letter and encouraged “Uncle Kune” to continue loving the boy.
“His letter is priceless and expressed unspoken words. May you never give up on him. More wins!” commented @IjeomaIfeanyi04.
Another Twitter user, @JosieSibekoZA, said: “Well done buddy, you are filling the void and making him feel special in a way. Keep on doing the great work.”