LOOK: Man gets the sweetest birthday letter from his neighbour’s son

If they don’t like you, they won’t hide it. And if they like you, they will also make sure you know.

A man on Twitter who goes by @MvulaKunengwa shared a birthday letter he received from a little boy who is his neighbour’s son.

The boy, Zengani, is fond of him because he takes him out for lunch and plays video games with him. He even started telling his friends that the man is his father.

“My neighbour's kid told me that since his dad isn't in his life he ‘pretends’ that I am his dad. He said: ‘When my friends and I talk about our dads, I tell them that my dad (me) takes me out on lunch dates, plays video games and talks about anything with me,’ ” wrote @MvulaKunengwa.