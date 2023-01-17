LOOK: Mom knits a doll version of teenager son who no longer wants to cuddle

So, essentially, the teddy bear version of her son. This came about when, Marieke Voorsluijs, from the Netherlands, after realising that her son was beginning to outgrow her, decided to make use of her knitting abilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marieke Voorsluijs (@mariekevoorsluijs) Like most teenagers, she said, her son was more interested in hanging out with his friends and his cellphone. “We laugh a lot about the stretching gap between his needs and mine. “Him needing more of his own space and my covert needs to keep on smothering him with maternal love,” Voorsluijs explained in the article.

Voorsluijs revealed that she normally knits “weird things” and explained that her knitted son consists of “characteristics” from both her sons. It gets even creepier. According to a “yourtango” article, the knitted version of her son is also a wearable suit.

“When it was finished we thought it would be a great idea for mothers with too much love for their children and need to cuddle. So they could knit [their] own cuddly son!’’ she said. Well, I guess, parents never have to ‘let go’ of their children anymore, you can, instead, turn your human child into a doll and cuddle them. However, the mother made it clear that this was just supposed to be a fun family project, nothing weird.