LOOK: Mzansi celeb parents share adorable moments as kids start school

The 2022 academic year is officially in session. On Wednesday local celebrities including Anele Mdoda, TT Mbha, Tiisetso Thoka, Gail Mabalane and Tiisetso Thoka took to social media to give their fans a glimpse into the start of their kids’ school life. And although the parents admitted to being emotional at the drop off this morning, and some were nervous that their babies were starting big school, these celebrity kids are ready to embark on this exciting new journey.

We take a look at some of the celebrity kids who are starting Grade 1 this year. Kairo Forbes AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter Kairo Fobes took to Instagram to share a snap of her first day at school, with a caption: “Grade 1 - 2022…The wave, blow a kiss and go, gang! 💪🏽💃🏽”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kairo.forbes) Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda took the opportunity to share adorable snaps of her and her son Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda’s first day in big school. She wrote: “And just like that grade 1 !!!! “I am a little nervous” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 go Bottas!!!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) Zoe Mabalane Gail and Kabelo Mabalane’s daughter is also starting Grade 1, this year and the doting mum shared this cute image on Instagram. She simply captioned it: “Yep! I’m THAT mom. 🥰 How could I NOT be? 😅 My precious little girl…my first born…my baby is officially starting school-school. 😆🥺 I don’t know how to feel…but what I know for sure is…God’s already gone ahead of you @zoemabalane. ❤️ Day 1 of 4382 👩‍🎓☺️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) Tumi Mbha Reality TV star and real estate mogul TT Mbha shared a series of videos and snaps of his daughter’s back to school moments that will certainly melt your heart. “This got me very emotional coz it's Tumi @mbhasisters 1st day at big school. Grade 1 here comes Tumi❤ #MbhaFamily #MbhaSisters,” said Mbha.

“I’m very emotional today to see you starting your official educational journey. I love you so much my princess @matshepomaphepa #Grade1 🥺🙏🏾🎉🎊” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiisetso Thoka (@tiisetso_thoka) Zamokuhle Malinga Robbie Malinga’s wife Ann Malinga shared her daughter Zamukuhle’s adorable snaps as she embarks on her new academic journey.

“We made it to Gr1💃🏼Goggy was bullied to be part of the drop off. She was literally told to be at home by 6am & she did. It’s all God’s Grace❤️🙏🏽💫,” wrote Malinga. Ona Sole “Back2School [email protected]_sole_ starts Grade 1 😭 @soletumelo starts a new grade 😀