LOOK: Mzansi celebrity families go all out for their Christmas cards

The festive season is all about family time, coming together and unwinding after a long year. During this time, even those in the entertainment industry - DJs, singer, actors and creatives - spend time with their loved ones. And as many can agree, a special moment deserves a special picture.

Mzansi celebrities this year put on their best smiles and Christmas outfits for their family Christmas cards. Businesswoman and public personality Shauwn Mkhize shared pictures of her family photo shoot which included her son Andile Mpisane, his wife Tamia and their children, Sbahle Mpisane. The family was also joined by Andile - two older daughters with ‘The Masked Singer’ detective Sithelo Shozi.

Rapper Khuli Chana and his DJ and presenter wife Lamiez Holworthy also went with matching PJ sets for the whole family for their Christmas card, where their son Leano stole the show.