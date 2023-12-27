LOOK: Mzansi celebrity families go all out for their Christmas cards

The festive season is all about family time, coming together and unwinding after a long year.
During this time, even those in the entertainment industry - DJs, singer, actors and creatives - spend time with their loved ones. And as many can agree, a special moment deserves a special picture.
Mzansi celebrities this year put on their best smiles and Christmas outfits for their family Christmas cards.
Businesswoman and public personality Shauwn Mkhize shared pictures of her family photo shoot which included her son Andile Mpisane, his wife Tamia and their children, Sbahle Mpisane.
The family was also joined by Andile - two older daughters with ‘The Masked Singer’ detective Sithelo Shozi.
DJ and ‘Era by DJ Zinhle’ founder Zinhle Mohosana (nee Jiyane), DJ Zinhle shared pictures from her family which included both her daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante along with her husband Bongani Mohosana, aka Mörda/Murdah Bongz.
Zinhle’s daughters were also joined by their Glammy Lynn Forbes as well in their own cute pictures.
DJ and Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, along with his wife Gugu Khathi all dressed in matching silk pyjamas with their children as they posed behind their Christmas tree.
‘Idols SA’ judge JR and his wife Tshepi Vundla may have had no time for a professional photo shoot but, they served authentic Christmas family vibes and even got creative with a fun Reel.
Rapper Khuli Chana and his DJ and presenter wife Lamiez Holworthy also went with matching PJ sets for the whole family for their Christmas card, where their son Leano stole the show.
Other families spotted wearing matching PJs included the Kumalos - Basetsana, Romeo and their three children, and Caster and Violet and their two daughters.
Singer and presenter Nandi Madida matched in red with her two children.
Actor Abdul Khoza and his wife Baatile Themane also served matching vibes with red being the colour of the day. They also showed off their newest family member.
IOL Lifestyle