LOOK: Ntando Duma throws her daughter beautiful 5th birthday party

Watching Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi grow makes me feel like her aunt even though I have never met her. She is one of the most beautiful and smartest girl I’ve ever seen on the internet. The award-winning little content creator recently turned five, and her mother threw her a beautiful Candy Wonder Land-themed birthday party.

They both wore matching pink dresses with white polka dots by Miano Designs. Taking to Instagram, Duma thanked everyone who made her daughter’s birthday memorable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@sbahlemzizi) “Happy 5th Birthday Ntombazane ka Mamakhe❤️ @sbahlemzizi. I honestly don’t know what my life would be without you. I love you with every piece of me. Thank you for choosing me. “This wonder of a celebration wouldn’t be possible without my @nono_events family! Thank you for always pulling through for me. What a spectacular celebration.Thank you, @mianodesigns for these cute birthday outfits! You are magical! Thanks to everyone that honoured the invitation, you’re truly appreciated,” wrote Duma.

Her sister, Lady Amar, also wished her niece a happy birthday by thanking Duma for giving birth to her little best friend. She said: “To my world's greatest gift! @sbahlemzizi happy birthday my intelligent little best friend. I love you now and forever. @dumantando Masibilisi? Thank you for giving birth to my little best friend. I appreciate you, please make one more so I take my Sbahle to be mine forever. Thanks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Million 🤍 (@lady_amar1) Junior De Rocka posted an old picture of him and his daughter. He doesn't appear in any of the images taken at the birthday celebration.