LOOK: Prince Louis’s cheeky antics steal the show at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Louis' mischievous antics during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations caused problems for photographers because they were laughing so much. The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted onlookers with his animated expressions at Thursday's Trooping the Colour and Sunday's Platinum Pageant, but Chris Jackson admitted he struggled to take good pictures because his own chuckles were making his camera shake.

Sharing a photo of Louis with his arms in the air at the pageant, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "I was struggling to keep the camera still as I was chuckling whilst taking these photos, what a character!

"Thanks to everyone for all your comments and kind messages over the last few days – above all thanks for following!" Chris' post came shortly after Prince William and his wife Catherine - who are also parents to Prince George, eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte - joked about their youngest son's antics in an Instagram post of their own. Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Picture: Reuters Sharing a series of photos from the four days of celebrations marking the queen's 70-year reign, they wrote on Instagram: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember." They concluded the post with a jovial reference to Louis, who was pictured pulling a number of hilarious faces and even trying to shush his mother during his time in the spotlight over the Jubilee weekend. Britain's Prince George, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte ride in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Reuters The royal pair wrote: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis ... " adding a side-eye emoji.

