LOOK: Princess Charlene shares Christmas portrait of her family. Does this mean she’s returned home?

Dressed in a beaded gold dress and posing with her husband and twins, Princess Charlene looks a picture of radiance. The princess took to Instagram this week to share her family’s annual festive greeting with her more than 389K followers. The picture is a drawing of the family of four standing beside a Christmas tree.

While it is not known when the original portrait was done, it left many speculating if Charlene had returned to Monaco after spending a number of weeks at a secret treatment facility. Captioning the post, “Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love,” the portrait is a poignant picture of a family looking happy and carefree. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene)

Her seven-year-old twins are dressed equally as stunning as their mother, with Gabriella wearing a white tulle dress and Jacques in a blue suit, matching his father’s. Last month, Charlene broke her social media silence after being admitted to the treatment facility to wish her twins a happy birthday. “Happy birthday my babies,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I'm truly blessed. Love mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) In the meantime, friends of the 43-year-old royal have defended her in a Tatler exclusive, saying she was an “ambitious” swimmer determined to be the best at her sport and a force who should not be “underestimated.”

Another friend rubbished the perception that the princess is “naive” and trapped in an unhappy marriage with Prince Albert. “I don't for one second think she did not know what she was doing when she married him,” they told the publication.