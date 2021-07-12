LOOK: Princess Charlene shares rare moment as she FaceTimes her twins from SA

It’s been a tough few months for Princess Charlene of Monaco. The former Olympic swimmer has been in South Africa for a number of months. In May, the Royal Palace of Monaco released an official statement saying: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel”.

The result is the 43-year-old royal having to be away from her family, especially her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. But the princess has remained busy during her visit, thanks to her NGO work with rhino conservation. Late last week, she posted a series of photos, showing her FaceTiming her kids back home.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Spending time with Jacqui and Bella, making blankets for the crèche next door. Wish me luck.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene)

The princess was supposed to jet back home in May, just in time for the Formula One qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. She also missed her 10-year wedding anniversary with Prince Albert about a week ago. Celebrating the milestone, she sent thanks to her friends and family.