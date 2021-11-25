LOOK: Princess Charlene’s twins pay sweet tribute to their mom while Prince Albert does damage control

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella paid homage to their mother Princess Charlene to mark 100 years of the Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organisation geared towards improving the lives of women and children. The six-year-old twins accompanied their father Prince Albert to the event where they planted a South African tree during the ceremony as a touching tribute to Charlene’s home country, Hello reported.

During the event, Prince Jacques was pictured embracing his sister as the two observed the proceedings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hshprincealbertii Their mother’s absence has taken its toll on the twins. Just weeks after returning from spending several months in SA, Charlene was whisked away to a treatment facility outside of Monaco. During Monaco's National Day, they held up a placards saying “We miss you mommy” and “We love you mommy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hshprincealbertii On his decision to admit his wife, Prince Albert told People: “She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. “She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically-framed treatment.” Albert also dismissed rumours that Princess Charlene had contracted Covid-19 or had been diagnosed with cancer.