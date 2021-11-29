LOOK: Siya Kolisi sends shout out to boy who recreated his RWC moment for 3rd birthday

Children have the biggest imaginations and as parents we try hard to make them reality, within reason of course. So when Joseph Mpyana’s little boy celebrated his third birthday over the weekend, he made sure that Amani got the party he deserved.

Taking to Instagram, the Move Africa co-founder explained how he helped his little boy recreate Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s glory moment when lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy after the Rugby World Cup finale in 2019. While emulating his role model, Amani landed in the “blood bin” after a nasty fall from his bike. “The day took a turn when we had to rush him to @dr.thinus.van.niekerk. Amani came second best against the concrete floor, crashing face first off his bike. He took a knock on his front teeth chipping the one and busting his lip open,” wrote Mpyana.

“Good thing he was wearing his @bokrugby jersey cause that meant there was no way he was going to stay down.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Mpyana (@joseph_mpyana)