LOOK: Tattooed toddler’s mom will not stop posting images of her son covered in tattoos

Whether you like them or not, tattoos have become hugely popular.

Story continues below Advertisement

From a tiny heart to a full sleeve, more and more people are getting inked. While it might be a common sight, there are still folk who perceive being tattooed as an act of defiance, having bad character traits and socially unacceptable. Taking all of this into consideration, one can well imagine and fully understand the reaction to images of her toddler covered in tattoos.

Especially if they look so real. When mom Shameka Morris, from Florida, started posting pictures of her cute son, Treylin Armani, on Instagram showing his bare chest covered in tattoos – fake temporary tattoos, of course – the reactions were those of shock and disgust. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treylin Armani 👶🏼🔥💉 (@nuggetworld561) Baby Treylin has his own Instagram account, nuggetworld561, with more than 55k followers, which his mom runs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides the rather disturbing full-body tattoos, the adorable little guy has more swag than most grown men. Dripping in gold accessories and kitted in bold printed baggy pants or shorts and button-down shirts, he looks more like a cool teen than a cute toddler. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treylin Armani 👶🏼🔥💉 (@nuggetworld561) All his clothes are custom made by his mom, who is a fashion designer and has her own label called Stitch by Shameka. While mom Shameka obviously thinks baby Treylin is the coolest toddler on the block, she has come under severe criticism for how she’s dressing her son, but more specifically the tattoos she’s covering him with.

Story continues below Advertisement

People are straight up calling her a bad mom. She told YOU that she gets a lot of backlash because people are not used to seeing a baby with tattoos. “They say I’m raising my son as a ‘gangster’ and ‘thug’.” In one of her posts she had to come out and defend herself, saying: “I don’t care how anyone views my parenting skills. The more the world gets upset the more I will keep putting Nugget tattoos on him. He loves his temporary tattoos, so why not tatt him up?” In response to all the rude comments, she posted: “If ANYONE think I’m going to let them come on my son page and be rude to ‘US’ think again because imma cus y’all a$$ tf out & BLOCK you as well.”