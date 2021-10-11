LOOK: Why the long face? No, really, Siya Kolisi is 'so happy to be home'

One thing about Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, his comedic timing is always on point. Taking a break from the rugby field, Kolisi took his family on a much-needed short trip to Boschendal, in Franschhoek, at the weekend.

The father of two didn’t take long to settle into farm life as he shared a series of pictures on Instagram. But there were two posts in particular that got fans chuckling. Posing for a photo, Kolisi sits straight-faced while the little ones give their best versions of a smile. Simply captioning the post: “So happy to be home”, most seem to get the irony of the joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) In his next post, Kolisi ropes in his eldest kid, Nick, who obviously inherited his dad’s sense of humour.

The two show absolutely no emotion because they “are so happy and excited about life right now!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear)

Last week, the flanker suffered an injury scare while playing against the All Blacks. The match ended with Kolisi leading South Africa to a 31-29 win, but there was a gut-wrenching moment when he was forced off the field by a heavy knock. Taking to Instagram, Rachel Kolisi shared how she was feeling the moment he went down.