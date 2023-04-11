Madeleine McCann mystery: Julia Wendell claimed to be ‘other missing kids’ as well

For Julia Wendell, the past few months have been a roller-coaster ride. After finding out last week, through DNA tests, that she was not missing Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve in May 2007, Wendell was shattered.

The 21-year-old was convinced she was the key to one of the greatest unsolved crimes in decades and gained a huge social media following after creating an “I am Madeleine McCann” account on Instagram and TikTok. Upon hearing of the results of the DNA test, Gerry and Kate McCann said: “There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police.”

Now that she has learnt that she is “100% Polish”, Wendell’s family has been left to pick up the pieces, namely her parents. Her mother, Dorota Wandelt-Cholewinski, is “beside herself”. A family friend said she and her Wendell’s father Piotr Cholewinski wanted to get their daughter “the help she needs”, the Mirror reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Wendell (@juliawendell_official) Following the drama, Wendell has returned to Poland and reportedly launched a fund-raiser to “get back on her feet” in an effort to pay for a lawyer and therapy sessions.

Alongside a screen-shot of her plea, she urged: “I really need your help but if you don’t want to help I will understand. “I created this fund-raiser because many kind people wrote me that I should do this because it's a possibility for me to pay for lawyer and therapy.” In the aftermath, a former close friends of Wendell disclosed that she had been questioning her parentage since she was a teenager.