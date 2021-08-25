Madonna 'so grateful' to have twin daughters Estere and Stella in her life

Madonna is "so grateful" to have her twin daughters Estere and Stella in her life. The 'Beautiful Stranger' singer - who adopted the girls in 2017 - has paid a touching tribute to the youngsters on the twins' ninth birthday.

Alongside a series of photographs of Estere and Stella over the years, Madonna wrote on Instagram: “2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have you both in my life." The 63-year-old Queen of Pop regularly shares videos of her daughters singing, rapping and dancing on the social media platform, and shared more clips to mark their birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The 'Vogue' hitmaker first met the girls at an orphanage in Malawi in 2015, and went on to take on their care two years later. And while her other two adopted kids, David and Mercy, both 15, were "excited" about the idea of having more siblings, it took a while for her eldest children Lourdes, 24, and 21-year-old Rocco to come around.

She said at the time: "Mercy and David were excited. "[For the older kids], there might have been [a feeling of], 'Oh, we have to share you with more people' -- not jealousy, but an adjustment. "Eventually everyone was supportive. Lola said, 'Mom, if that's what you want and it's going to make you happy, let's go.' "

And it didn't take long for Estere and Stella to settle into their new home. Madonna said: "It's like they were always here. It didn't take long for them to get acclimated." Mercy and David were also adopted from Malawi and the 'Hung Up' singer can't explain what drew her to the children she welcomed into her family from various orphanages in the African nation.