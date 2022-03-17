Make the most of your staycation this holiday season

With everything going on in the world right now with the pandemic, fuel price hikes, salary cuts, and various other issues, maybe a staycation is not such a bad idea this holiday season.

South Africans’ finances are tighter than ever and the luxury of an Easter holiday away is a distant dream for many. But, that doesn't mean that you can't give your kids one of the best staycations ever. According to Rioma Cominelli, director of First Loyalty Plus, careful planning is the key to a successful staycation, so plan ahead. “The anticipation of a holiday is often as exciting as the holiday itself. So start planning, now!” Rioma gives six staycation ideas to make sure you have the best holiday at home.

1. Take a break from routine A holiday offers a break from routine and your daily life. So, commit to no work, no chores, late nights, and sleep-ins. Lisa Firestone, in a Psychology today report, states that once we decide to break or switch up our routines we can start to take action. “This doesn’t need to be anything monumental. We can start by mixing up the order of things, trying a new restaurant, or taking a different route to work,” says Firestone.

Furthermore, she shares that taking these small steps to changes can make us fearful, however, they also open our eyes and minds in ways we really don’t expect. 2. Game night Game night. Picture: cottonbro from Pexels There’s a reason why most hotels and resorts have group game activities – they’re tried and tested and fun for everyone!

There is a variety of bored games and online gaming apps for you and family to choose from. “When you’re playing a game that requires input from everybody, it gives increases family cohesion, which is a source of resilience in kids’ lives.” This is especially true of co-operative (rather than competitive) games — for instance, solving a puzzle together— in which everyone’s participation contributes to the success of the group,“ says Sara Meghan Walter, PhD, assistant professor of counsellor education at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida in a Parade report. Game night is a good idea for family and friends. So, Invite your friends over and tease those competitive spirits with some cheap and cheesy prizes! Everybody loves a win.

3. Day visits Views from the pool area in the Pepperclub Hotel and Spa. Picture: Supplied No matter where you find yourself, there’s usually a hotel or resort no more than an hour or two away. Give them a ring ahead of time to make sure they accept day visitors (almost all of First Group’s Resorts do!) and enjoy the day soaking up the sun alongside the pool while the kids enjoy the smorgasbord of activities available.

Going way for one or two nights is also a lot more affordable if you are a part of a loyalty programme, for example, First Loyalty offers up to 50% off accommodation. 4. Dine out Dine out. Dmitry Zvolskiy from Pexels

Food is such a big part of the holiday experience so treat yourself and your family to a meal out. Try a new restaurant and, if the budget is limited, opt for breakfast instead of lunch or supper. 5. Indulge in a spa day

Spa day. Picture: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels Turn your home into your own little oasis with a special and fun spa experience where you can pamper yourself. Your manicure might be, er, interesting, but you might also get a kiddie-administered massage out of the deal. If you want to enjoy a spa day at an actual spa away from home, check out your local spas for specials – First Loyalty members get 20% off all spa treatments at La Vida Spas countrywide. 6. Make a movie or go to a movie