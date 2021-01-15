Mattel unveils Barbie doll in honour of Dr Maya Angelou

Growing up, most girls at some point in their lives dreamt about owning a Barbie Doll. The pretty blonde with her perfect figure and colourful fashion outfits.

But the Barbie Doll has come a long way from just a white, pretty blonde. Over the years Mattel has added Barbie dolls of different races to their collection.

In 2018, the company launched the “Inspired Women Series” which is dedicated to honouring historical and present-day role models who paved the way for generations of girls. The series includes women such as Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson, tennis player Billie Jean King and artist Frida Kahlo.

Now Mattel has revealed their latest honoree: Dr Maya Angelou.

The black doll is dressed in a long orange and black floral print dress with matching head wrap and bold gold accessories. An outfit which reflects the styles of Dr Angelou. The doll holds a replica of her autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.