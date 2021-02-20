Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are co-parenting 'wonderfully'

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are “doing a great job” of co-parenting. The 34-year-old actress and the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star split in May 2020 after a decade together, and Brian’s new partner Sharna Burgess has heaped praise on the way the former couple are co-parenting their three sons – Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four. Sharna told Australia’s ‘The Morning Show’: “I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it - into their world. “[Brian is] a wonderful dad, and he and his wife - uh, ex-wife - have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.” Since going their separate ways, 47-year-old Brian - who also has 18-year-old son Kassius from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil - has struck up a romance with the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional, whilst Megan is now dating Machine Gun Kelly.

And although Sharna insists Brian and Megan are co-parenting effectively, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star previously slammed her estranged husband on social media, as she accused him of painting her to be an “absent mother”.

Megan fumed after Brian marked Halloween with a picture of his youngest son, Journey, as she claimed he was using Instagram to make himself seem like “dad of the year”.

She commented on his photo: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in.

"I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you? (sic)"