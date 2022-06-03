Meghan Markle ‘copying Princess Diana’s moves’ to cut tension of her presence at Queen’s Jubilee, says behavioural psychologist

Meghan Markle is said to be copying Princess Diana’s caring body language to cut tension over her presence at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations after she branded the royal family racist.
The former “Suits” actress, 40, was seen pouting, gasping and shushing royal children as she larked around with them while watching the Trooping of the Colour from a window.
A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall - during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022
A leading body language expert has claimed the moves are far from spontaneous.
Behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings says that the mom-of-two is “distracting” from what is an otherwise very serious atmosphere.
“What is really clear is that Meghan is using playfulness as a distracting gesture from the more serious issues and divided opinion that have accompanied her and Harry on this trip.
“I think she is hyper-aware of the delicacy of the situation, but rather than draw attention to it by either looking sombre and serious or attempting to blend in with a jollity she may not genuinely feel, she has navigated a middle path – where she can appear a little more carefree and childlike among some of the younger Royals,” Hemmings told the UK magazine “Fabulous”.
“With a gentle shushing gesture to some of the more excitable little ones, she is also delivering a responsible, caring and kind role in keeping them quiet at special moments.”
Hemmings said Meghan may have been emulating the same gestures as her late mother-in-law Diana: “It’s interesting to see her bend down, closer to the children – a very Diana-like gesture – therefore making them feel more at ease.
“She also recognises that by immersing herself with children rather than any of the adults, they will be far less judgemental in words or looks than any of the grown-ups.”
“They are more likely to positively respond to her playfulness, creating a safer and more sensible environment for her to appear in.”
Harry and Meghan returned to Britain on Wednesday amid a row about their UK protection being scaled back.
The couple were seen peering from a window at the Major General’s Office as a RAF flypast took place to honour the queen’s 70 years on the throne.
They did not appear on Buckingham Palace balcony above tens of thousands of cheering fans as the queen had decided the line-up would be reserved for senior working royals.
Also banned from the balcony wave was shamed Prince Andrew, 62.
Meghan entertained Peter Phillips's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's girls Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, as they grew bored of watching the Trooping of the Colour.
As Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watched, Meghan at one point put a finger to her mouth to ‘shush’ cheeky Mia Tindall.