Michelle Obama loves that her daughters have boyfriends

Michelle Obama thinks “it’s wonderful” her daughters are dating. The former US first lady loves that she and husband Barack Obama’s two daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are active in their pursuit of love and willing to kiss a few frogs before they find their prince.

During her ‘20/20’ interview on Sunday, The 58-year-old author told host Robin Roberts: “I think it’s wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people." Obama admitted that Malia and Sasha’s father, the ex-commander-in-chief, 61, has managed to balance being “concerned” but respectful for their kids’ freedom as her eldest has been dating Rory Farquharson, 22, for a long time and her youngest was linked with Clifton Powell Jr, the 24- year-old son of the actor Clifton Powell Sr, 66. She said: "Look, they are 24 and 21. They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life. And he's learnt how to be a concerned black father, but not crazy."

Obama shared about her daughters’ hosting skills in their shared pad in Los Angeles and how it was “fun” to watch them together. She said: "They had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis. They realised they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves." The ‘Becoming’ author laughed about her newfound respect for their belongings as she was “astonished” about their requirements for coasters.

Obama said: "They didn't care about the water marks on my table in the White House, but ooh they got their coasters out, so, you know, as you said, they were paying attention.”

