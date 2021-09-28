Mila Kunis laughs off no bathing controversy, says she washes her children every day now

Mila Kunis has defended her stance on bathing. The 37-year-old actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher caused a stir when they opened up on bathing habits of both themselves and their kids, admitting they do so when they look physically grubby, which led to other celebrities revealing how regularly they shower or wash their hair.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show this week, Mila said: "It was on Dax [Shepard's] podcast and we were doing press… "Somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don’t bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. "Like, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity."

She added that she intends to "bathe [her] children" every day, as she laughed off the controversy and explained the original conversation.

She said: “My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids.’ " She joked that the "whole story has taken such a turn", with plenty of other celebrities weighing in, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who revealed he showers four times a day. She quipped: "Apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations The Rock, you shower."

Mila was keen to point out that she does shower, with Ellen suggesting "it's mainly the kids don't really shower". The actress said: "The kids, there’s a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. "Sometimes it’s a pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends… it’s Covid.

"It was like, who showers? We don’t leave the house. Who cares?” And the 'Ted' star joked she hasn't really made the situation any better by responding to the drama. She laughed: "I don't think I made the story any better right now. I feel like it's going to take a whole other turn."