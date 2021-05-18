Mom can’t understand Twitter backlash after sending her child to school with non-alcoholic cider

As parents, we try and make sure our children have a balanced meal, especially when it comes to school lunches.

But, on occasion, we forget the small things, like remembering to include lunch box snacks and juice boxes on the shopping list.

And that’s when we improvise. No juice? Pack water. No healthy snack? Throw in an apple or two.

But when a mom posted on Twitter that her child had been expelled from school because of the contents of her lunch box, Mzansi tweeps were scratching their heads in confusion.

Taking to the social sharing app, @MissGU_ shared a picture of her child’s snack box with the caption: “My child was expelled from school on Friday,

“But what did I do wrong mina because I didn't have juice so I gave her a non alcoholic savannah.”

My child was expelled from school on Friday, 💔

She said her daughter had been late for school, and with the Savanna non alcoholic cider cold and in the fridge, she thought, “why not?“

Some were trying to understand her reasoning for sending her child to school with a cider.

When told: “So you have beer in your fridge but not your child's juice. You must have adopted that child,” she defended herself by saying: “It's a cider not beer. She drinks juice everyday and I don't drink alcohol everyday so a juice is bound to finish quicker than my savannah. Shush please."

It's a cider not beer,,

Others made light of the situation with memes.

When Savanna released its non-alcoholic cider last year, the brand shared on its various social media platforms that it was not available for sale to anyone under the age of 18.

While we all understand the irresistible crisp delicious taste of Savanna Non-Alcoholic Lemon, and that it’s legally a Non-Alcoholic drink, and available at grocery stores, we still don’t sell it to kids. 👏 NOT 👏 FOR 👏 PERSONS 👏 UNDER 👏 18. Klaar. #TasteOfSavanna247365 pic.twitter.com/fciFZfcIIL — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) August 6, 2020

While chatting to IOL Lifestyle on the subject of children drinking non-alcoholic drinks, educational psychologist Mandy Arnott said: "The controversy around whether youngsters should be consuming non-alcoholic drinks is only the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger problem and one that needs to be addressed with great urgency in our country.“

Arnott said non-alcoholic drinks were seen as a substitute and precursor for the consumption of alcohol at a later stage.

“During lockdown, many adults have taken to drinking non-alcoholic beverages, not as a life choice but as a substitute for the 'real thing'. Children watch this and internalise this sentiment.

“So, although they may be drinking non-alcoholic beverages, it is only until they can 'have the real thing’, so that message has become deeply ingrained in their subconscious minds.”