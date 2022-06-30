‘Mommy, I’m bored!’ – how to keep the nagging at bay during the school holidays

We’re not even a week into the mid-year school holidays and the “Mommy, I’m bored” sing-song has begun. The winter holiday is a long one. Very long. Too long. Especially if you’re not planning on going away.

Many parents don’t have the option to take time out from work or simply cannot afford the luxury of a family holiday, so they have to find ways to keep their little ones occupied during those oh so many, and oh so long, days. Growing up, the best part of school holidays was visiting my grandparents. We all know how grannies and grandpas can spoil you. This of course was a win-win solution for my folks, who both worked, but for many parents sending the kids off to the grandparents isn’t an option either.

While some schools do offer a holiday day-care programme, it does come at an additional cost. So if you are stuck at home with your kids during the holidays, you know that they bore easily. We provide a few tips and tricks to keep them busy – even if it’s just for a few hours.

Little artists Get as many art supplies as you can afford. It doesn't have to be anything expensive either. Paint and paintbrushes, crayons and colour pencils and a whole lot of paper. You can either assign them little projects or simply let them go crazy with colours and textures. No paintbrushes?

Then they can use their fingers. The messier the better! Stock up on art supplies. Picture: Pexels By the time the holidays are over, your little one will have an entire art collection. Playdates

Playdates are great for both the kids and the parents. For them to spend just a few hours with their besties will make any little one happy. While the kids are unfazed by where these playdates happen, it’s always best for parents to take turns hosting them. Set up playdates. Picture: Pexels Baking