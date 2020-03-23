Mom's lockdown rant goes viral: 'If we don’t die from the coronavirus, we’ll die of distance learning'

Now that South African parents have settled into a life of social distancing, it's become the new normal. But for others, it's a test of endurance and self-perseverance. Looking after the little ones while trying to get work done has become somewhat of a balancing act.

The cracks are starting to show as some parents took to social media to voice their anger and concern. One Israeli mother Shiri Koenigsberg Levy, 41, has had enough. While recording a short video in her car, the mother of four unleashed a hilarious rant on Twitter. The sad part about Levy's outburst is that we can all relate.

The family has been on lock down in the Israeli city Ashkelon, and after two days of social isolation, Levy clearing became frazzled. Voicing her frustration at having to home school her children, she yells in Hebrew at the camera “if we don’t die from the coronavirus, we’ll die of distance learning.”

“One of my daughter’s teachers is [living] in a dream world and thinks she’ll get up at 8am to see him on the screen,” she screeches. “At 8am she just manages to roll over in bed! When do you get off?!” she continued.